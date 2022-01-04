Bar owners lay siege to Tamil Nadu minister’s residence

Alleging irregularities in tenders, for running the bars attached to the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac ) outlets, bar owners and workers on Monday laid siege to the house of the minister for electricity, prohibition and excise, V Senthil Balaji.

This is the first such complaint against a sitting minister since the DMK formed the government in May. Tasmac has a monopoly over liquor sale — one of the highest revenue making avenues — in the state.

The protesters said they were given licence for two years starting from 30 September 2019 to 2021 to collect the bottles and sell eatables in the Tasmac shops or bars located in 38 districts. “During this period, for almost 15 months we had to remain shut due to Covid-19 lockdown. This is our livelihood,” said M Balamurugan, secretary of the Tasmac Bar Owners and Workers’ Welfare Association. We protested in front of the minister’s house as he is doing favouritism in the tender process, he said.

The bar owners were not required to pay the licence fee during the lockdown period, however, they were paying rent to owners of bar premises/land.

The protesters demanded chief minister M K Stalin’s intervention.

Hours after the protest, the minister responded to the allegations in a press conference in Chennai on Monday calling it politically motivated. “Utmost transparency was followed while opening the tenders and announcing the winner,” Balaji said.

He said the new regulations were added to the tender document keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol.

In December 2021, a few bar owners had moved the Madras High Court alleging violations in the provisions of Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998. The bar owners said they have a private arrangement with the owners of the property where the Tasmac bars attached to the shop are being run and that the state has now floated a fresh tender by advertising it on December 14 and 15.“But after that they didn’t issue tender applications,” said Balamurugan.“It is an attempt to oust the current and old bar owners and members of association from participating in the tender process,” he added.

“The applications were given only on December 29 and that’s too short notice.” The tender process was held on December 30 for the contract to be awarded to the highest bidder.

In their court petition, the bar owners also submitted that they have invested in developing the bar facility and therefore the petitioners should be given the opportunity to run/operate on the bar premises.

Opposing this, the standing counsel for the respondents submitted that the tender forms are available on the website. “In any event, these forms will be given to all the existing licence holders whose licences are currently valid,” the state had told the court on December 22. The court had then ordered that the state can award the contract to successful bidders on December 30 who produce a no objection certificate from the property owner. The hearing was listed for January 3 but the state sought more time to respond.

Balamurugan who runs four TASMAC shops with his partners in Thiruvallur alleged that there was no tender box kept in his district as well as in Chennai on December 30.

“When we questioned the same, we did not get any response. But tenders boxes were present in other districts and they opened the boxes the next day which is against the rules,” he said.

However, Balaji said,“The allegations are not true. The tender awards went on smoothly and no one raised any objection during the process. We followed the due process. Can anyone say their tender documents were rejected? Can anyone say they were not allowed inside the hall where the process was on?”

