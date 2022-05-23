Baramulla: Three terrorists arrested for sarpanch’s murder

Three terrorists responsible for the killing of a village chief in Baramulla district in Kashmir were arrested on Monday, police said.The accused were Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray and Ashiq Hussain Parray, all residents of Goshbugh village in Baramulla, said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rayees Mohammad Bhat.

The three were involved in the killing of Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, sarpanch (village chief) of Goshbugh B village, polic e said. Bangroo was shot at in the Chanderhama orchards in Wussan area of Palhallan on April 15.

The terrorists were arrested by Baramulla police and the army on the basis of technical leads and human inputs, the officer added.

“Interrogation of the suspects revealed a deeper conspiracy involving an older sleeper cell of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was responsible for the grenade attack in Palhallan highway last year,” he said.

“The accused arrested in that case, especially the prime conspirator, Mohammad Afzal of Barthipora, Naidkhai, Bandipora, and Mehrajuddin Dar of Gund Jehangir, Hajin, Bandipora had already tasked multiple blindsided sleeper cells to identify and attack specific targets to spread terror and chaos,” the officer said. “Both these have been found involved in various such web of modules and are already under arrest.”

The people arrested on Monday had been tasked to identify and attack panchayat representatives and other civilians and soft targets, police said. They had been provided with pistols and ammunition.

“The three terrorists divulged the plot which was directed by LeT terrorists Yusuf Kantru and Hilal Sheikh (both killed at Malwah operation) and executed by recently infiltrated terrorists Gulzar Ganaie (killed in an encounter at Bandipora) and Umar Lone of Wussan (still active and at large),” a policespokespersonsaid.

“The investigations further led to the recovery of arms and ammunition and to a larger web of links between various tanzeems and organisations on which investigation is going on,” the police officer said.

Three Chinese pistols, three magazines, two grenades and 32 pistol rounds were recovered from the arrested trio, a police spokesman said.

“The successful apprehension of the three terrorists and the recovery of the arms and ammunitions has foiled major terror plots planned in future the general area,” the spokesman said. “Interrogation of the apprehended individuals is likely to give further inputs for future counterterrorism operations.”