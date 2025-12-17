Bareilly , Police have filed chargesheets in three more cases against Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Tauqeer Raza, the main accused in the September 26 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, officials said on Wednesday. Bareilly violence: Chargesheets filed in three more cases against cleric Tauqeer Raza

With this, chargesheets have now been filed in seven of the 10 cases registered in connection with the incident, while the investigation is underway in the remaining three, they said. Raza, a cleric, has been named as an accused in all the cases.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said chargesheets were earlier filed in four cases. On Tuesday, chargesheets were submitted in three more cases registered at the Cantonment, Qila and Premnagar police stations.

The probe in the remaining three cases is on, he added.

According to police investigations, Raza allegedly hatched a conspiracy to trigger the violence and tasked his close aides, including IMC general secretary Nafees Khan, former district president Nadeem Khan and Munir Idrisi, with mobilising a crowd and inciting an attack on police personnel.

The violence erupted on September 26 under the pretext of protests linked to a controversy in Kanpur over posters bearing the words "I Love Muhammad".

During the unrest, mobs allegedly opened fire, pelted stones and indulged in looting at five locations in the city.

Five cases were registered at the Kotwali police station, two at Baradari and one case each was lodged at the Premnagar, Qila and Cantonment police stations on the night of the incident.

Raza was arrested the same night and later, shifted to the Fatehgarh jail on administrative grounds. Subsequently, Nafees Khan, Nadeem Khan and around 90 other accused were lodged in the district jail.

Police said the chargesheet filed at the Cantonment police station names Maulana Tauqeer Raza, along with Nafees Khan, Farhan Raza, Safi alias Safile Ahmed, Faizal Navi, Afzal Beg, Munir Idrisi, Anees Saklaini, Moin Khan, Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Mehtab, Faizan, Moin alias Sajle, Zaki, Arif and Farhad.

In the Premnagar case, the chargesheet names Raza, Nafees Khan, Munir Idrisi, Nadeem Khan, Imtiyaz Ali, Mohammad Imran, Musir Alam, Firoz Hussain, Anwar Hussain, Asif, Sameer Ali, Aman Hussain, Kasan Hussain, Faizan Saklaini, Farhan Khan, Faizul Nabi Khan, Anees Saklaini, Arif, Junaid Ali Khan, Afzal Beg, Farhat and Safile alias Safi Ahmed.

At the Qila police station, the chargesheet has been filed against Raza, Farhan Khan, Afzal Beg, Ayan, Hassan, Rizwan and Shan.

Police said chargesheets are yet to be filed in three cases, two of which are being investigated by the crime branch.

