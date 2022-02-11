Home / India News / Barring night curfew, MP govt lifts all curbs imposed to contain Covid-19 spread
india news

Barring night curfew, MP govt lifts all curbs imposed to contain Covid-19 spread

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh added 2,612 new Covid-19 cases while three people died of the disease. As of now, 637 people are admitted to the hospital. In MP, the highest number of positive cases has been reported from Bhopal with 549 followed by Indore 228.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday lifted all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Night curfew, however, will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. (HT PHOTO.)
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday lifted all restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. Night curfew, however, will continue to be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday lifted all the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state. The decision was taken after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the number of Covid-19 infections.

“All restrictions imposed for the control of the epidemic have been lifted keeping in view the decrease in the positivity rate of the Covid-19 infection in the state and continuous reduction in active cases,” Chouhan said.

“All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious and sports programmes and fairs can be organized in full capacity in the state. All schools, colleges and hostels will be re-opened with full capacity. There will be no restriction on the numbers of attendees for marriages and funerals,” said the CM.

The order released by the home department stated that, “Keep in mind that the pandemic has not ended yet so the night curfew will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am. People should follow the guidelines of the health ministry to contain the virus. The use of masks and social distancing will be mandatory.”

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh added 2,612 new Covid-19 cases while three people died of the disease. As of now, 637 people are admitted to the hospital. In MP, the highest number of positive cases has been reported from Bhopal with 549 followed by Indore 228.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out