Barring slogan shouting by AIMIM workers, Friday prayers pass off peacefully in Hyderabad

Barring slogan shouting by activists of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in protest against the Thursday’s firing on a convoy of party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh, situation remained peaceful the Friday prayers at historic Mecca Masjid in Hyderabad.

Police made heavy security arrangements at the Mecca Masjid adjacent to Charminar, amid announcement by the AIMIM that a protest rally would be taken out soon after the prayers at the mosque.

Under the auspices of Hyderabad deputy commissioner of police commissioner (south zone) Gaja Rao Bhupal, senior police officials supervised security arrangements. Hundreds of police forces, including those from Quick Response Team and Rapid Action Forces, were pressed into service and positioned in and around Charminar to avoid any untoward incident.

However, following instructions from Owaisi, the AIMIM activists withdrew their plan to take out rally. However, some youngsters raised slogans against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, blaming it for the attack on the AIMIM chief, before being dispersed by police.

Shops and restaurants in and around Charminar and Mecca Masjid remained closed till the afternoon, in the wake of the proposed protest rally by the AIMIM.

BJP legislator from Hyderabad T Raja Singh said Owaisi’s provocative speeches might have led to the attack on him. “However, we don’t support the firing at the MP and condemn the same,” he told reporters.

