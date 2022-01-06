Be cautious for 4 to 6 weeks to contain third Covid wave, says K’taka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of the Omicon variant in the state.

“New Covid guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the chief minister (CM). My appeal to the people is four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Dr Vishal Rao, member, committee for Covid-19 whole-genome sequencing said that a study led by researchers from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) provides the first information on how the novel variant of concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV-2, the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 infects the human respiratory tract.

“The researchers found that Omicron SARS-CoV-2 infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the Delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in the human bronchus, which may explain why Omicron may transmit faster between humans than previous variants. As per the study, the Omicron infection in the lungs is significantly lower than the original SARS-CoV-2, which may be an indicator of lower disease severity,” he said.

He, however, added that this research is currently under peer review for publication.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 4,246 new cases of Covid-19, the second consecutive day where the new cases reported in city are showing massive increase. Out of the new cases, 3,605 were reported in Bengaluru. The positivity rate in the state stands at 3.33%. On Tuesday, Bengaluru saw the number of new cases jumping from 1,040 to 2,058. On Wednesday the city witnessed a 75% increase in the number of cases.

A 15-year-old girl was among the two people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Karnataka, as per the bulletin from the Karnataka health department on Wednesday. The girl who had influenza-like illness had shown only fever as a symptom. She was admitted to a private hospital on Monday and succumbed on the same day, added the bulletin.

Sudhakar said that Karnataka government vaccinated 7.96 lakh children in the age group of 15-17 years in just two days. “That is 25% of the total target population of 31 lakh in this age group. We are hopeful of completing this in next 7 to 10 days,” he said.

Meanwhile, the government has issued new guidelines for hospital bed reservations. As per the new orders, the private hospitals and private medical college hospitals have been asked to immediately reserve and keep ready 30% beds in each category, ie, intensive care unit (ICU), ICU with ventilator, high definition unit (HDU)/oxygenated and general beds for treatment of Covid-19 patients referred by the public health authorities.

“The complete quote of 50% beds of each category, ie, ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/oxygenated and general beds of private hospitals to be reserved for treatment of Covid 19 patients referred by the public health authorities in a manner that the beds are free for occupation by January 7,” read the order.

It further added that the private medical college hospitals will keep ready and reserve beds under each category, i.e, ICU, ICU with ventilator, HDU/oxygenated and general beds for treatment of the public health authorities referred cases up to 50% by January 7 and up to 75% by January 10.

Owing to the increase in cases, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Tuesday instructed the chief health officer Dr Balasundar to identify one Covid-19 care centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits. Speaking after inspecting the Covid-19 care centre established at Kempegouda community hall Bengaluru’s Nandini Layout in Mahalakshmi constituency, he said that as Covid-19 cases are increasing by the day, one centre in each Assembly constituency should be reopened.

“It is instructed to identify one Covid-19 care centre each in all Assembly constituencies as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing. Persons with mild symptoms, if they are unable to take treatment under home isolation, can get treatment at Covid-19 care centres,” said Gupta.