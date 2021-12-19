Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Be wary of selfish politics before polls: Mayawati on Ganga E-way
india news

Be wary of selfish politics before polls: Mayawati on Ganga E-way

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said when her government had first decided on an eight lane Noida-Ballia expressway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was among those who had opposed it.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati onSaturday suggested that people should be wary of such announcements made ahead of polls. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Saturday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said when her government had first decided on an eight lane Noida-Ballia expressway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was among those who had opposed it. She also suggested that people should be wary of such announcements made ahead of polls.

“During the BSP government’s tenure, an effort was made to come up with a Noida-Ballia 8 lane expressway that would have linked Delhi with eastern UP and help end problems of poverty, exodus and unemployment. Then the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Samajwadi Party all had opposed it,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“Now, nearer to the elections, despite five years of a double engine government, meaning 10 years in all, the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway has been laid after bifurcating it into two phases. For how long will people continue to be duped by such selfish politics? People need to exercise caution as it is important to do so during elections,” she added.

