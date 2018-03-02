Bee attack: 1 killed, four injured in Tamil Nadu temple

A devotee was killed and seven others were injured when they were stung by a swarm of bees at a temple in Erode district, police said.

They said the incident occurred on Thursday, after some devotees out for a walk around their tents reportedly damaged a big hive in a tree near the Adhi Karuvanrayar temple at Thengumarahatta.

The 41-year-old man who was attacked and seriously injured, died at the sathyamangalam government hospital, while the others are still undergoing treatment, police said.

This is the second such incident in Erode district

On February 4 two devotees were killed and four seriously injured when they were attacked by bees at a temple in Jambai village in the district, where some rituals were being performed.