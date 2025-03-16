Beed case: Oppn wants action after judge seen celebrating Holi with cops

Opposition parties in Maharashtra demanded action against the additional sessions judge hearing the high-profile Beed sarpanch murder trial after images and videos emerged of him celebrating Holi with two police officers suspended in the case, alleging that the matter had been compromised, with some leaders pressing for the hearing to be moved out of the district. Judge Sudhir Bhajipale (second from right) with (from left) policemen Rajesh Patil and Prashant Mahajan. (HT Photo)

The visuals show Sudhir Bhajipale, additional sessions judge of the special MCOCA court in Kej, Beed, standing outside a building with a group of men with Holi colours smeared across their faces. The group includes police inspector Prashant Mahajan and sub-inspector Rajesh Patil, who were suspended for dereliction of duty in the December 9 murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Judge Bhajipale could not be contacted for his comment, while police sub-inspector Rajesh Patil refused to comment on the allegations.

To be sure, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video and images. It is also unclear when the visuals, first posted by social activist Anjali Damania on her social media feed on Friday, were from.

The National Congress Party (SP) said the images would erode people’s faith in the judicial system.

“People have started losing faith in every institution in the country, but still have faith in the judiciary. But how long will that continue if such developments come to the fore?” said party MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said, “It is extremely dangerous for the judicial system if they (Damania’s allegations) are true. Incidents like these will cause people to lose faith in the judicial system.”

The opposition Congress demanded that the case be shifted out of Beed in the interest of a fair trial.

Party spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “The case needs to be shifted to Pune and the sessions judge should be removed from his position. There is also a need for a complete overhaul of the revenue and police departments in Beed in order to establish law and order and faith in democratic institutions.”

The Shiv Sena, a part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state, tread cautiously.

Party spokesperson Krishna Hegde said, “We have to first see the authenticity of the claim, without which it will be difficult to comment.

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured and murdered allegedly for attempting to foil an extortion bid on a local wind energy company. The murder soon took a political turn, leading to the resignation of food and civil supplies minister Dhananjay Munde, for his proximity to the alleged mastermind of the murder, Walmik Karad. Eight suspects have been arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Organised Crime Act, 1999. One more accused, Krishna Andhale, is absconding.

On February 28, the state CID filed the first charge sheet in the case before additional sessions judge of the special MCOCA court in Kej in Beed, Sudhir Bhajipale. The trial is yet to begin.