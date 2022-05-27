Behind the scenes of Jayant Chaudhary and Kapil Sibal's Rajya Sabha nomination

For the third seat, SP has chosen former Member of Parliament Javed Ali. "We needed a prominent Muslim face..." said the first SP leader quoted above.

As his lawyer, Sibal successfully defended Akhilesh Yadav's right to keep the party symbol in 2017 amid infighting within SP. He also successfully represented SP leader Azam Khan and ensured his bail this month in the last of the cases he faces without accepting a fee. Khan was in jail since February 2020.

SP spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said the decision to back Sibal was taken at the highest level in the party with consultation with top leaders. "The party has sent a national message in backing Sibal who is a top leader and stands for the idea of democracy that SP believes in. Jayant's nomination only reinforces the alliance which gave the BJP a stiff competition in the Uttar Pradesh elections. Over three crore [30 million] people voted for this alliance and the idea is to strengthen it."

A second person aware of details said that, after Sibal's resignation from the Congress on May 16, he met Gandhi. The split was cordial, though Sibal was among the dissenters (Group of 23) who sought sweeping reforms within the Congress and were critical of the party's leadership.

People aware of the matter said that the SP also tried to convince Sibal to join the party instead of having him contest as an independent, even as the support for him was much more certain. One of the SP leaders cited said Sibal that declined to join, saying he has promised Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that he would not join any party.

The ruling BJP-led alliance, which has 273 lawmakers in the assembly, will be able to get eight members elected to Parliament's Upper House. The SP and its allies have 125 legislators, which will ensure the victory of three of their candidates. A candidate requires at least 34 votes for victory. The RLD has just eight lawmakers.

By backing Chaudhary, Yadav has pre-empted a possible Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempt to woo him again ahead of the 2024 polls. Union home minister Amit Shah praised Chaudhary in the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh polls, and said he had chosen the wrong side by aligning with the SP.

An SP leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said at one point, there was a discussion about whether Chaudhary should be brought in during the next round of Rajya Sabha elections. "However, Akhilesh ji always sticks to his commitment."

Chaudhary's choice is also significant considering Dimple Yadav’s nomination seemed certain – according to an SP insider, the form was ready to be filed, and it was only on the last day that things changed after RLD's all eight legislators met Akhilesh Yadav. The legislators are believed to have reminded him about the significance of their alliance, and the commitment he owed to the key ally in Western Uttar Pradesh.

The SP on Thursday announced Chaudhary as the joint candidate with RLD for the Rajya Sabha polls for 11 Uttar Pradesh seats, and ended the suspense over his nomination. Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, who was earlier among the SP probables for Rajya Sabha, is now likely to be the candidate for the bypoll to the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

When Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) decided to back ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal for the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, it was a long-term tactical call at the cost of its own reduced strength in Parliament's Upper House. Sibal is contesting as an independent while Chaudhary is doing so on RLD's symbol. The SP's strength in the House will consequently go down from five to three with the retirement of Rewati Raman Singh and Sukhram Singh Yadav, even as the party improved its tally in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly to 111 seats this year compared to 47 in 2012.

