Bengal asks private schools to stop in-person classes amid heatwave

In view of the scorching heatwave, the West Bengal government has asked all private schools in the state to stop offline classes from Saturday and switch to the online mode of classes. The principal secretary to the school education department asked the private schools to hold online classes “if they do not wish to advance the vacation time from May 2", reported PTI. He further asked all private schools to not take any “unilateral decision against chief minister Mamata Banerjee" on this issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The private schools should not conduct in-person classes in school buildings now in the interest of students as they are falling sick in the extreme heat conditions. Also, they should not take any unilateral decision against the statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on this issue," the official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Also read: In Bengal, Amit Shah says will implement CAA as soon as Covid wave ends

Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had asked schools to advance their vacation from May 2 to June 15 in the wake of the extreme heatwave conditions. She had also requested all the private schools to do the same. However, several private schools had decided to follow the offline classes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The education department official mentioned that the board examinations of classes 10 and 12 will not be affected and will continue as scheduled, according to the PTI report.

Meanwhile, state-run or aided schools have declared summer vacation from May 2 as per the government notice.

Last week, Bengal's Purulia recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius - the highest maximum temperature in West Bengal, as its neighboring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in a few districts in West Bengal. “Rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and at many places over Sikkim ; likely to occur at a few places over Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and the districts of West Bengal,” the weather department said in its bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON