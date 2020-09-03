Bengal Assembly session reduced to two days amid Covid-19 pandemic

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:42 IST

The West Bengal legislative assembly will hold a short two-day monsoon session on September 9 and 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on September 8 and 9 for which a medical camp will be set up at the premises, said speaker Biman Banerjee. Only those testing negative will be given clearance to enter the building.

“The legislators will have to maintain distance and occupy specific seats earmarked for them. Elderly legislators will seat in the main hall and younger members will be asked to sit in the galleries. We will not be able to accommodate all journalists as many seats in the media gallery have to be kept empty to ensure social distancing,” said Banerjee.

No guests will be allowed during the session and vehicles have to be parked outside the main premises, the speaker said.