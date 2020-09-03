e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal Assembly session reduced to two days amid Covid-19 pandemic

Bengal Assembly session reduced to two days amid Covid-19 pandemic

Legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on September 8 and 9 for which a medical camp will be set up at the premises.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee.
File photo: West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
         

The West Bengal legislative assembly will hold a short two-day monsoon session on September 9 and 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Legislators, assembly staff, security personnel and journalists will have to undergo rapid antigen tests on September 8 and 9 for which a medical camp will be set up at the premises, said speaker Biman Banerjee. Only those testing negative will be given clearance to enter the building.

Also read: AAP tweets a ‘hacked’ alert after Modi’s Twitter account breach. It’s a ruse

“The legislators will have to maintain distance and occupy specific seats earmarked for them. Elderly legislators will seat in the main hall and younger members will be asked to sit in the galleries. We will not be able to accommodate all journalists as many seats in the media gallery have to be kept empty to ensure social distancing,” said Banerjee.

No guests will be allowed during the session and vehicles have to be parked outside the main premises, the speaker said.

tags
top news
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Will approach Facebook: BJP MLA T Raja after his account gets banned over hate speech
Will approach Facebook: BJP MLA T Raja after his account gets banned over hate speech
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pak court
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Exercise restraint while reporting on Sushant Singh Rajput case: HC to media
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In