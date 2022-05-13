Bengal BJP chief slammed for naming murdered woman he alleged was gang-raped

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar was criticised on Friday after one of his Twitter posts named a woman who was found murdered in north Bengal on Thursday night.

In the tweet, which was later removed, Majumdar alleged that the woman had been gang raped. He also claimed that she belonged to a tribal community.

The body was found in a field at Kumargunj in South Dinajpur district, police said. The victim’s clothes were torn and there were signs of head injury.

“We filed a murder case and sent the body for post-mortem,” said Rahul De, superintendent of police, South Dinajpur.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) targeted the BJP, since last month one of its leaders had mentioned the name of a minor girl who died on April 5 after gang rape at Hanskhali in Nadia district. The case, in which a TMC panchayat leader and his son have been arrested along with several others, is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation under orders of the Calcutta high court.

“This shows how much respect the BJP has for women. BJP leaders don’t even know that the Supreme Court directed long ago that a rape victim cannot be named in public. Legal proceedings should be initiated against Majumdar,” said TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen.

Majumdar, who is also the Lok Sabha member from Balurghat in north Bengal, said: “The name was mistakenly mentioned by the person who handles the Twitter account. It was not intentional.”

Majumdar rushed to Kumargunj cancelling some scheduled organisational meetings.

The state’s main opposition party is carrying out a sustained campaign against the TMC on law and order issues. The party has alleged that 58 of its supporters have been killed in political violence since the 2021 assembly polls in which it bagged 77 of Bengal’s 294 seats.

