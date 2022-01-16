Bengal civic body polls deferred amid surge in Covid cases

Elections to four municipal corporations in West Bengal have been postponed by three weeks in view of rising cases of Covid-19, the state election commission said on Saturday, even as the state government extended the restrictions till January 31, while giving some relaxations.

Elections to the four civic bodies – Siliguri, Chandernagore, Bidhannagar and Asansol – will be held on February 12 instead of January 22, the poll panel said in a notification. The election watchdog has not announced the date of results, but a poll official said counting of votes could be done on February 15.

The commission’s decision came a day after the Calcutta high court asked it to consider deferring the civic elections by four to six weeks. A division bench, headed by chief justice Prakash Shrivastava, on Friday also asked the poll panel to take a decision within 48 hours.

The Trinamool Congress party will abide by the decision, parliamentarian Saugata Roy said. “We welcome the election commission’s decision,” Roy said.

“I wholeheartedly thank Hon’ble High Court & SEC for postponing polls by 3 weeks in the state. Let us work UNITEDLY to ensure that the positivity rate in Bengal is BROUGHT DOWN to LESS THAN 3% IN THE NEXT 3 WEEKS. The need of the hour is to strengthen the fight against #COVID !,” tweeted Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and party’s national general secretary.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party also welcomed the decision. “We had appealed to the commission to defer the polls as Covid-19 cases have shot up alarmingly in the state. In this situation, free and fair elections can’t be held as people would be scared to go to the polling stations,” the party’s state unit president Sukanta Majumdar said. “We thank the commission.”

Meanwhile, the state government led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended the ongoing pandemic restrictions till January 31, while relaxing some of the curbs. The restrictions have been in place since December 3 amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

The government allowed marriage functions with a maximum of 200 attendees, or 50% of a venue’s capacity, whichever was lower, according to the order issued by chief secretary HK Dwivedi. Earlier, the cap on attendees was 50 people. The state also allowed fairs to be organised in a restricted manner by following Covid-19 protocols.

However, all outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, will be prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am, the order said. It, however, exempted services related to health, law and order, transport of essential commodities and other emergency services.

Elections to the Kolkata municipal corporation were held on December 19 last year and the state election commission had scheduled the four pending civic body polls for January 22. Counting was scheduled to be held on January 25.

But with Covid-19 cases shooting up alarmingly, a public interest litigation was filed in the high court by one Bimal Bhattacharya, seeking postponement of the polls.

The state reported 23,467 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to over 15,300. The positivity rate in the state was recorded to be 32.1%, according to the state health department.

On Saturday, the state reported 19,064 fresh Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths, taking the tally and death toll to 1,882,761 and 20,052, respectively.

The postponement could have been announced earlier, said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha. “Instead, the state government and the poll panel pushed the ball to each other’s court,” he said. “Now that the high court has ordered, they were left with no option.”