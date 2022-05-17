Home / India News / Bengal coal scam: SC allows ED to quiz Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, his wife
Bengal coal scam: SC allows ED to quiz Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee, his wife

Bengal coal smuggling case is being probed by the central probe agencies. 
Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee had earlier urged the Supreme Court that he should not be required to appear in Delhi as the Centre could try to ‘fix’ him using central investigation agencies. (File Photo/PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 17, 2022 11:50 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Supreme Court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Rujira, amid a probe over the Bengal coal smuggling case. Both of them can be questioned in Kolkata by giving them an advance 24-hour notice.

The central probe agency has been granted the liberty to approach the top court if it faces any obstruction.

The top court also gave protection to the ED officials- involved in the interrogation - by asking them to give advance notice to Kolkata’s commissioner of police and Bengal’s chief secretary who will be responsible to provide adequate security to officials and “ensure no impediment to interrogation”. No coercive action shall be taken against the officials for the probe, the court underlined.

West Bengal chief minister’s nephew, Abhishek, and his wife, Rujira, are facing probe in the money laundering case related to the West Bengal coal scam.

Earlier this month, after the Enforcement Directorate said that Rujira Banerjee had skipped summons by the central agency, a Delhi court had issued a bailable warrant against her. She was “not appearing before the court or the probe agency despite several summons issued against her”, the ED had said.

The investigation is linked to a 2020 FIR filed by the CBI in a multi-crore pilferage scam.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek, was a “ beneficiary” of illegal funds, the ED has alleged.

However, the 34-year-old leader has denied all the claims. He and Mamata Banerjee have repeatedly alleged misuse of probe agencies by the BJP ruling at the centre.

Abhishek and his wife had approached the top court in March over the money laundering case.

    HT News Desk

west bengal
