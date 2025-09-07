A couple was lynched on Saturday morning on suspicion of abducting and murdering their neighbour’s eight-year-old son in West Bengal’s Nadia district, police said. Bengal couple lynched on suspicion of murder

According to the police, the child, a Class 3 student, went missing on Friday afternoon while playing and his body was discovered from a swamp in the neighbourhood in early on Saturday following which local residents assaulted the couple, accusing the man of having a history of allegedly holding another child from the locality captive at his residence.

The deceased have been identified as Utpal Biswas, 45, and his wife Soma Biswas, 38, while their relative has sustained injuries, police said.

According to the boy’s father: “I had gone out for work on Friday. My wife and son were at home. He went out to play around 2.30 pm and never returned. We searched everywhere but couldn’t find him. The police were informed and a missing persons complaint was lodged, and police carried out a nightlong search operation.”

In the morning, some local residents questioned Utpal Biswas, as earlier too he had allegedly locked up a child in his residence. “The child’s body was recovered from a swamp in the area. A tarpaulin was lying near the body. Following this a mob attacked and ransacked his house and set it on fire. Biswas was beaten up. When his wife tried to rescue him, she was also beaten up. They were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead,” an officer of Tehatta police station said.

Police are yet to ascertain whether the couple murdered the child, but his autopsy has revealed strangulation as the cause of death, a senior police official said on condition of anonymity.

“I have known Utpal since I was a child. I never suspected him. But some locals told me that he confessed to have killed my son,” the child’s father told media persons.

Police have, meanwhile, lodged two FIRs — one on the basis of the complaint lodged by the child’s father and a suo motu FIR in the lynching case.