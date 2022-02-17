Bengal government plans to run schools via PPP model, frames draft policy

The West Bengal government is planning to run schools through the public-private-partnership model and has already come up with a draft policy on this.

Senior officials of the state education department said that the initiative would help to leverage unused government infrastructure like land and buildings. The investor will be selected through bidding.

“A draft policy has been framed to ensure a systematic investment in a planned manner in the school education system,” a senior official of the education department said.

While the draft has already triggered a reaction among government schools, senior officials said that there is no plan to privatise the entire education system.

Officials said that the objective is to increase enrolment and lift the quality of education, create state-of-the-art facilities and promote collaboration and exchange of education programs both at the national and international level.

The Mamata Banerjee-led administration started expanding the school infrastructure after coming to power in 2011. Enrolment has gone up from 1.1 million to 1.6 million at the higher secondary level. Around 2,900 schools have been upgraded to secondary and higher secondary levels. Every year around 1.2 million and a little less than a million students appear for their class X and XII board exams.

“The state government will invite requests from private partners to set up schools in PPP model. Private partners will be selected through a bid. The state will provide infrastructure while the private partner will pump in funds.

According to the draft policy, schools will have the power to recruit teachers and regulate the terms and condition of service. The private partner will choose the medium of instruction and the affiliating body.

“As the private sector may be interested in setting up schools in urban areas only, the policy will keep some checks and balances to ensure that the model doesn’t end up creating a few islands of education and also ensure that poor students are not compromised,” said an official.

