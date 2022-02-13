Bengal governor prorogues assembly after consulting state cabinet

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday drew the curtains on the current session of the legislative assembly, discharging his constitutional duty on recommendation by the state cabinet of ministers.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from February 12, 2022,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The tweet triggered confusion on whether it was a fallout of the strained relation between the governor and the Mamata Banerjee administration.

An hour later, Dhankar tweeted again, clarifying that he had prorogued the assembly on the recommendation of the state government.

“It is indicated that taking note of government recommendation seeking proroguing of assembly, Guv in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by article 174 (2)(a) the Constitution has prorogued WBLA w.e.f. Feb 12, 2022,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Article 174 of the Constitution says that the governor of a state shall from time to time summon the house or each house of the legislature of a state to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit, but six months shall not intervene between its last sitting in one session and the date appointed for its first sitting in the next session.

Clause 2a of the article says that the governor may from time to time prorogue the house or either house or dissolve the legislative assembly. Clause 2 gives him the power to dissolve the house.

“The governor’s tweet triggered some confusion. I had a word with Partha Chatterjee, state parliamentary affairs minister and secretary general of TMC. He said that there is no conflict (between Raj Bhavan and state government) on this issue,” said Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“The governor has a role to play in summoning, proroguing and dissolving the house. The recommendation of proroguing the assembly went from the state cabinet,” Ghosh said. “The confusion was triggered because the governor has developed a habit of tweeting everything, including an administrative process.”