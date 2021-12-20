Bengal govt to celebrate Christmas in all districts; BJP sees a link to Goa poll

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government will celebrate Christmas in all districts, especially in places with old churches, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

“Till now our government has been celebrating Christmas only in Kolkata. We have decided to increase its ambit. I am asking all police commissariats in the districts, right from Cooch Behar to Jhargram, to organise celebrations this year. This should be done especially in places where old churches are located,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a Christmas carnival at Allen Park in South Kolkata’s Park Street on Monday evening.

Banerjee made the announcement in the presence of Kolkata’s archbishop Thomas D’Souza who, while addressing the audience, congratulated the chief minister on the TMC’s victory in the recent assembly polls and credited Banerjee with maintaining religious harmony in the state.

“On behalf of the Christian community I want to congratulate our beloved chief minister on your victory in May, a victory in September (the assembly by-polls) and this is the first time, I myself was privileged to vote a third time, that was yesterday (the Kolkata civic body polls) and I am sure again the victory will be there. We want to thank you for the leadership you have given to the whole state and we feel secure and safe under your leadership. This is the message of Christmas. Peace is the result of love. Truth, patience and service, not any type of communalism or division, both in words and in action,” archbishop D’Souza said in his speech.

Opposition parties promptly drew a connection between the announcement and the elaborate plans of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to contest the Goa assembly elections early next year. The chief minister and her nephew, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, have already visited Goa twice. Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to pay another visit during the year-end.

Christians account for a very small proportion of Bengal’s population. According to the 2011 census, they made up for only 0.72 % of the state’s population against 70.54 % Hindus and 27.01 % Muslims.

In Goa, where Bengal’s ruling TMC hopes to make inroads in next year’s state elections, Christians (25.1%) are the second-largest religious community after Hindus who account for 66.08% of the state’s population, according to the 2011 decadal headcount. Muslims follow next, at 8.33%.

In her speech at the event in Kolkata on Monday, Mamata Banerjee did make references to Goa.

“We will celebrate Christmas everywhere, from the Vatican to Goa and from Goa to Kolkata. I was recently talking to the Archbishop in Goa and I mentioned our St Xavier’s college,” said Banerjee.

“We have to be united. We have to love all the communities, castes and creeds. Our country will be strong if unity is strong. If unity is not strong we will fall,” said Banerjee, mentioning portions from the Vedas and the national anthem.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the chief minister of double standards for electoral gains in Goa.

“On one hand she is trying to appease the minority Christians but on the other, she is opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act that guarantees permanent Indian citizenship for Christians who are forced to leave Bangladesh and Pakistan because of religious persecution,” Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The TMC’s campaign in Goa is led by Luizinho Faleiro, a former chief minister, who exited the Congress in September this year to join Mamata Banerjee’s party. On Monday, another Congress lawmaker in Goa, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, resigned from his party and reached Kolkata. TMC leaders said he will join their party this week.

The TMC government has been sponsoring the celebrations at Allen Park since 2011 when Banerjee ousted the Left Front government. The carnival, an integral part of the event that continues till New Year’s Day, was, however, not held last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee also announced a project under which old temples, churches and mosques are protected and restored with government funds.