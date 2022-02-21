Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey no more

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal minister Sadhan Pandey died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning after prolonged illness. He was 71. Pandey was suffering from lung infection and other complications for over two years. He even went abroad for treatment, TMC leaders privy to the development said in Kolkata.

Pandey represented Kolkata’s Burtolla assembly constituency five times since 1987, when he was in the Congress, and the Manicktala constituency three times since 2011. He joined the TMC after its formation in 1998. At the time of death, Pandey was in charge of the departments of consumer affairs and self-employment.

Expressing condolences, chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers.” TMC leaders said Pandey’s body will be brought to Kolkata. The cremation will take place on Monday.