Bengal police arrest TMC leader after blast in house; BJP leader suspects crude bombs were stockpiled

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 18:02 IST

Police arrested a Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth president in Bengal’s Birbhum district on Thursday morning after a blast in his house sent the roof flying more than 100 metres away and demolished a part of the house.

It is suspected that Sheikh Badrodoza stockpiled crude bombs in his house, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders

Badrodoza’s daughter Hitunnesha Khatun is the TMC chief of local Sahapur village council (gram panchayat).

The incident happened in Renguni village in Sadaipur area, about 212 km away from Kolkata.

“We have arrested Sheikh Badrodoza, who was also injured in the blast that took place around 6 am,” said an officer of Sadaipur police station. Apart from Badrodoza, a villager was also injured, when a part of the roof that was flung at a distance, hit his leg.

“We are investigating the matter and a forensic team would be visiting the place,” said Shyam Singh, superintendent of Birbhum district police.

The incident happened only five days after a blast in the house of Sheikh Mahibul, a TMC leader and Barra village council member in Kankartala area of the district.

The blast on Thursday morning demolished the cow shed of Badrodoza’s house and toppled a part of the single-storey house.

The incident triggered a blame game between the leaders of the TMC and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It is crystal clear that they (TMC men) had stockpiled crude bombs in the house with the intention of creating terror in the area,” remarked Ramkrishna Roy, former district president of BJP in Birbhum.

“There’s BJP hand behind the blast. They planned and placed the bombs in the house, and now they are indulging in dirty politics,” said Bikash Roy Choudhury, TMC leader and chief of Birbhum District Council (Zilla Parishad).

However, Badrodoza and Haitunnesha refused to comment.

Since the Lok Sabha election results, there have been a few incidents of blasts in the district. In July, there was an explosion in an abandoned room of a health center in Mirbandh area that brought down a part of the room.

In end-June, a blast in a community club in Mallarpur area of the district brought down a part of the structure.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 17:59 IST