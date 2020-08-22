e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bengal police bust gang that stole more than 100 LPG cylinders from Farakka godown

Bengal police bust gang that stole more than 100 LPG cylinders from Farakka godown

A senior officer said that all the cylinders were stolen from an Indane godown at Farakka on August 17.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 20:57 IST
Sreyasi Pal
Sreyasi Pal
Hindustan Times, Berhampore
Based on information, police arrested six people, including two persons who had purchased the stolen cylinders from Murshidabad and Malda.
Based on information, police arrested six people, including two persons who had purchased the stolen cylinders from Murshidabad and Malda. (HT PHOTO.)
         

The West Bengal police busted a gang which had allegedly stolen more than 100 LPG cylinders from a godown in Murshidabad. Six people have been arrested from two districts.

“Out of the 132 LPG cylinders that were stolen from an Indane godown we have recovered around 123 cylinders. Besides this 340 oven regulators and one electronic weighing machine were also recovered,” said Y Raghuvamshi, Superintendent of Police of Jangipur.

A senior officer said that all the cylinders were stolen from an Indane godown at Farakka on August 17.

When police reached the spot they found a blade which the accused had used to break the godown locks. Preliminary inquiry with some local shops revealed that one Shyamal Mondol had purchased the blade on August 15.

Mondol was picked up and during interrogation he coughed up the names of other people who were part of the gang. Based on the information, police arrested six people, including two persons who purchased the stolen cylinders, from Murshidabad and Malda.

“Further investigation is on to find out whether any other person was involved,” said an officer.

tags
top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message
Bihar polls: BJP picks development as winning card, Fadnavis fine tunes message
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
Pakistan bans 88 new terrorists in bid to slip out of FATF’s grey list
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In