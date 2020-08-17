e-paper
Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force's contribution: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal to observe Sept 1 as Police Day to laud force’s contribution: Mamata Banerjee

She also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The West Bengal government will observe September 1 as Police Day in recognition of the work done by the men in uniform, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

“They are doing exemplary work. They are risking their lives while tackling the Covid-19 pandemic and handling law and order problems at the same time. Many policemen have been infected by the virus. But they have not budged. We want to honour them,” Banerjee said at a press conference at the state secretariat.

She also announced several new projects for the Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police. These include setting up of 20 new barracks and scope for more promotion for women in the force.

“Our policemen work selflessly and yet they are often maligned for no reason and even attacked by mobs. Look at policemen in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. Our policemen are far superior,” Banerjee said.

