Bengal told by HC: Clear DA of nearly 1 million govt employees in 3 months

Dearness Allowance: The state government has been told by the court yet again the DA is “a legal right” for the employees. 
Published on May 20, 2022 12:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Around 1 million government employees in Bengal should get their dearness allowance (or DA) in three months, the Calcutta High Court told the Mamata Banerjee government on Friday. Upholding a 2019 order of the state administrative tribunal (SAT), the court yet again insisted that “DA is a legal right”.

“The Calcutta high court has upheld the order of the SAT. The state government may now move the Supreme Court challenging the order. We are also filing a caveat in the top court,” Moloy Mukherjee, general secretary of the Confederation of State Government Employees, said shortly after the court’s comments.

Meanwhile, Firdous Samim, advocate of petitioners, underlined, “The division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta have said that DA is a legal right of the government employees. The court has upheld the order of the SAT which was passed on July 26, 2019 while rejecting the writ petition of the state government. The court has ordered that DA would have to be cleared within the next three months.”

In 2018, the state had seen a similar hearing in the high court when the state government was told by the HC that inflation-linked dearness allowance was a legal right for the employees. It did not depend on the discretion of the administration, the court had said at that time.

HT News Desk

HT News Desk

