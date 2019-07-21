Bengal, UP among six states to get new governors

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed six new governors in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Nagaland and Tripura. Anandiben Patel, who was the governor of Madhya Pradesh, has been appointed as the governor of Uttar Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar governor Lalji Tandon has replaced Patel in Madhya Pradesh, while former MP and Supreme Court lawyer Jagdeep Dhankhar has been given the charge of West Bengal. Besides, senior BJP leaders Ramesh Bais and Phagu Chauhan have taken over as governors of Tripura and Bihar, respectively, and former Intelligence Bureau special director N Ravi has been handed over the charge of Nagaland. Ravi has previously worked as Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks.

Shortly after Dhankhar was appointed as the governor of West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed him while taking a swipe at the central government.

Banerjee claimed that she learnt of the development through the media.

“I welcome Sri Jagdip Dhankar who has been appointed as the new Governor of Bengal. I just now came to know from media about this. I welcome him to our beautiful state,” she tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the Bengal CM added, “Hon’ble Home Minister just now talked to me about appointment of new Governor of West Bengal. I informed him that I have already welcomed the new Governor.”

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 01:16 IST