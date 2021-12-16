Bengal’s first Omicron patient, a 7-year-old boy, tests negative

The seven-year-old boy from Murshidabad district, who returned from abroad with his parents on December 10 and tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, tested negative on Thursday, Bengal health department officials said.

The boy lives in Abu Dhabi with his family. His father is an aircraft maintenance engineer. The family’s ancestral home is at Beniagram in Murshidabad’s Farakka area.

The boy’s sister and their parents also tested negative for the coronavirus a day after their samples were collected and they were admitted to a hospital, said Papri Nayek, chief medical officer of health of Malda district.

The family landed in Hyderabad late on the night of December 10. Their samples were collected at the Hyderabad airport. Since the boy tested positive his swab sample was sent for genome sequencing although he showed no symptoms of the infection.

The family took a flight to Kolkata on December 11 and drove to Kaliachak in Malda to visit some relatives instead of going home.

“None in the family showed any symptoms of the infection. We have sought the state health department’s permission to release them from hospital,” said Nayek.

“Samples are being collected from their relatives and neighbours,” she added.

One of the uncles of the boy said, “My brother has come to India after two years with his wife and two children. We got very worried when we got to know that my nephew tested positive for the Omicron variant. The reports today showed that they are all safe.”