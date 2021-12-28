Bengaluru Commercial Street undergoes revamp 2nd time in 5 months

Redeveloped at a cost of ₹5.5 crore under the Smart City Project, Commercial Street, a prominent shopping destination in Bengaluru, was the last infrastructure project BS Yediyurappa inaugurated in July while he was the chief minister. But the main road began showing signs of damage just a day after the inauguration and it was repaired two months later, which HT had reported. Now, within a span of five months, the street is being renovated for the third time – cobblestones will be removed and a concrete road will be white-topped.

The commercial centre in the central business district was developed by Bengaluru Smart City Ltd. (BSCL) and the work began in May 2020. Despite several deadlines, the work progressed at a slow pace. However, with white-topping now being taken up, traders are hopeful of their businesses picking up at least in 2022.

“The problems started just a day after it was inaugurated (in July). The next day itself, digging of the road began for repair. By then they had been repairing the road for more than six months and it had affected our businesses. We put up with it because it would help us in the long run, but after the work was done, they are digging up again. There is no planning whatsoever and what about the waste of money,” said Rajesh Jain, one of the shopkeepers on the Commercial Street.

According to BBMP officials, the cobblestones were replaced after revenue and city in-charge minister R Ashok, during an inspection on August 14, ordered the contractor to replace them due to bad quality.

BSCL managing director Rajendra Cholan said the technical committee and the project management consultant, who inspected the quality of the cobblestones, suggested replacement. “They found that the colour of the tiles was fading, and the tiles couldn’t handle the pressure of heavy vehicular movement. So, the decision has been taken to white-top the road,” he said. “There won’t be any extra cost for the government as the cost would covered under the original budget.”

Sanjay Motwani, president of the Bengaluru Commercial Association, said traders were consulted before digging up the road for the redevelopment. “The tiles were not able to handle the traffic, so it was a good decision to have a concrete road. We are hopeful that the work will be finished at the earliest,” he said.

However, a trader said the pace of work is slow. “This work began in 2020. They inaugurated it, then dug it up and even now the work is going on. No matter what the government says, this project has been a disaster. It is not just a concern of the shopkeepers but people are suffering. And so much money has been spent on this,” said a shopkeeper who didn’t want to be named.

Rohan Menezes, a graphic designer and commuter, said traffic jams on the road have been a big problem. “The work has been going on this road for months now. Because the work has been going on this street for so many months and a lot of people come here to shop, traffic slows down on this street. This always leads to traffic pile-ups and adjacent roads getting jammed. I have to take a road next to the commercial street to get home but I’m stuck in traffic because there is a traffic pile-up on commercial street,” said Menezes.

