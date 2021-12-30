Bengaluru continues to report rise in Covid cases

Witnessing a spike for the second consecutive day, Karnataka on Thursday reported 707 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths, taking the total number of infections to 3,006,505 and the toll to 38,327, said the state health department.

Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of cases as the city witnessed another sharp spike with 562 new infections. On Wednesday, the city had reported 400 new cases, which is a jump from 269 cases on Tuesday and 172 cases on Monday, according to government data.

Compared to the first week of November, Bengaluru has reported an 85% increase in the new Covid-19 cases in the last week of December (between December 23 to 29). While the city reported 1,108 new cases between November 4 to November 10, this week, the city recorded 2,060 cases in the time frame, said a document released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

In the eight weeks from November 4 to December 29, Bengaluru reported a consistent increase in the number of cases. Similarly, the city’s positivity rate has increased from 0.39% to 0.74% between November 4 to December 30.

The positivity rate between December 2 to December 8 was 0.49%, followed by 0.42% during December 9-15. It increased to 0.45% between December 16-22, eventually shooting up to 0.74% in the last week of the month.

The increase in the Covid positive cases has been reported despite a drop in testing from 289,685 between December 16-22 to 277,209 between December 23-29.

Talking to the media, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said the increase in positivity rate is a sign of concern. “We have effective containment management so that clusters are managed and contained. We have even been checking on the hospitalisations, and the Covid numbers have been low. Currently, the Covid status in the city is well in control. We are maintaining a high number of testing,” he said. Hospitals in the city have not reported a spike in the number of cases, which is a positive sign, he added.

On Thursday, there were 252 discharges reported in Karnataka, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,959,926, a health department bulletin said. All the three deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of active cases in the state is now 8,223.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 565, Udupi 19, Mysuru 53, Hassan 17, Mysuru 16, Kodagu 12, Dakshina Kannada 11, followed by others, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 1,262,962, followed by Mysuru 180,266 and Tumakuru 121,338. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 1,239,720, followed by Mysuru 177,741 and Tumakuru 120,127.

Cumulatively, a total of 56,350,280 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 114,686 were done on Thursday alone.

The state reported five new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total to 43. In a tweet, health and medical education minister K. Sudhakar said four have a history of international travel from the US, Dubai and Ghana. The fifth person travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru by flight.

“All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested,” the minister’s tweet said.

Among the five are a 22-year-old female, resident of Davanagere (travelled from the U.S.), a 24-year-old male from Bengaluru (returned from the U.S. via Qatar), a 53-year-old male from Tamil Nadu (who arrived at KIA from Dubai) and a 61-year-old male from Bengaluru (travelled from Ghana via Doha), according to the tweet.