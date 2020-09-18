Bengaluru drug probe: CCB issues summons to three more for interrogation

india

The Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police which is investigating the drug racket case which allegedly involves some well known Kannada actors has issued summons to three more people to appear before it for questioning. Anchor and television actor Akul Balaji, another small screen actor Aryaan Santosh as well as a corporator, Yuvaraj, who is the son of a former Congress MLA Devaraj have all been issued summons to appear before CCB on Saturday morning.

All the three of them have issued statements that they have received the summons from CCB and will fully cooperate with the police in getting to the bottom of the case. Already two well known actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani who have been arrested are currently in judicial custody and lodged in the Parpanna Agrahara Jail. Police have registered a FIR under various sections of the NDPS act against 15 people, of which nine have been detained till now.

On Thursday another star couple Diganth Manchale and Aindrata Ray had been summoned by CCB and they were interrogated for four hours. In an unrelated incident, in a joint operation between Electronics city and Tilaknagar police, they arrested an interstate gang of drug peddlers and seized 108.4 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh according to the Bangalore Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Agriculture minister BC Patil who started his career in the police department before becoming a movie actor and eventually politician, on Friday said that it was not just in the film industry but even in politics the tentacles of the drug mafia had spread. Patil who was speaking to the media in Chintamani said the state government was determined to finish the drug mafia in the state.