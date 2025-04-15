Menu Explore
Did Bengaluru airport remove Hindi from display boards? Official clarifies

ByHT News Desk
Apr 15, 2025 01:35 PM IST

The user shared multiple videos of the display boards at the Bengaluru airport showing flight information only in English and Kannada.

Amid the ongoing language war between the Centre and southern states, a social media post triggered a fresh debate after a user claimed that Hindi was removed from the digital display boards at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

A digital screen at the Bengaluru airport displaying flight numbers, destinations, status and gate numbers in Kannada and English only.(Representational Image)
A digital screen at the Bengaluru airport displaying flight numbers, destinations, status and gate numbers in Kannada and English only.(Representational Image)

The video, which surfaced on X last week, recently went viral after it showed a digital screen at the Bengaluru airport displaying flight numbers, destinations, status and gate numbers in Kannada and English only.

"Hindi is removed from digital display boards of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. Kannada & English. #Kannadigas are resisting Hindi imposition. This is a really good development," the caption of the post written in Kannada read.

The user then shared multiple videos of the display boards at the airport showing flight information only in English and Kannada.

Bengaluru airport issues clarification

Meanwhile, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), on Sunday said there has been no change in the flight information display system at the airport.

Also Read | 'I paid taxes for roads, not for rollercoaster: Bengaluru techies use songs, t-shirts and rangoli to slam civic apathy

“There has been no change in our flight information display system. In line with established practices, the displays continue to feature English and Kannada to assist passengers effectively. Additionally, signage throughout the terminals is displayed in English, Kannada, and Hindi," BIAL said.

The development comes days after Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) incorporated a Kannada language option into its website.

This added feature in the state language ensures travellers can navigate airport services with ease and familiarity, stated a press release issued by BIAL on Monday.

The new language option will offer real-time flight information in Kannada, enabling seamless updates on departures, arrivals, and delays, said the release.

Also Read | Bengaluru woman thrashed with sticks outside mosque over domestic dispute, 6 arrested: Report

Comprehensive FAQ's in Kannada will also address common queries, simplifying the travel process, the release said.

The fresh debate was sparked amid the ongoing row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu over the proposed three-language policy.

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed implementing the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020, raising concern over the "three-language formula" and alleging that the Centre wants to 'impose' Hindi.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
