Bengaluru reports highest single day spike in Covid cases; decision to restrictions on Friday

Bengaluru city on Thursday recorded 30,540 Covid-19 cases, its single-day highest since the pandemic broke out. On May 6, 2021, Bengaluru had reported 23,706 new cases and 139 deaths, which was the highest number of cases reported in the city so far, according to a state health department bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the bulletin, the active cases in the state stand at 2,93,231.

As many as 29 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, with Bengaluru Urban recording 8 deaths. The death toll in the state so far has risen to 38,515. The state recorded 22,143 discharges from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total discharges to 30,45,177.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to review the restrictions imposed in the state on Friday at a meeting with an expert panel. The restrictions currently in force in Karnataka include night and weekend curfews, a ban on rallies and protests and a bar on more than 100 people attending any social event in closed spaces.

“Many people, including political leaders, have opined that curbs can be lifted in districts where cases are under control. There are some 15-20 districts like that. To protect lives, we need to make a strong decision. At the same time, we must allow livelihood, especially of daily wagers, vegetable vendors and so on,” said Karnataka revenue minister R Ashoka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar attacked the government for dragging its feet on deciding the curbs. “They’re killing people. What will happen to trade and business? Overseas governments have decided not to impose curbs. I went to Hyderabad where there are no curbs,” he said.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that a team of 15 “official spokespersons” from Bengaluru is being formed and only they will be authorised to speak to the media on the Covid-19 situation.

Explaining that a few medical practitioners were giving incomplete, inaccurate and unsubstantiated information and contradicting statements on the pandemic, Dr Sudhakar stressed that the government order with names of doctors has been signed and will be issued soon to the media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes a day after the government asked doctors to exercise caution while giving statements to the media on Covid-19. In a statement, the Commissionerate of Health and Family Services had said some medical practitioners were allegedly giving incomplete, inaccurate, and unsubstantiated information about Covid-19. “Such misinformation leads to confusion in public at large on the prevailing Covid scenario in the state and encourages them to deviate from well laid out guidelines issued by the health and revenue authorities,” the statement said.

The health department asked medical professionals to exercise utmost care and caution while communicating with the public on Covid-19 and to refer to the government guidelines, circulars, and orders thoroughly before appearing on any media or social platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Any misinformation or non-factual data on Covid-19 shared on such platforms would be deemed as an offence and necessary action would be initiated as per section 54 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 4(K) of Karnataka Epidemic Disease Act, 2020,” the department added in its statement.