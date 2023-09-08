Joshi calls Congress govt in Karnataka ‘ghamandi’

Bengaluru

A day after chief minister Siddaramaiah called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre “neech” (despicable), Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called the Congress government in Karnataka “ghamandi” (arrogant), and defended central government’s move to deny additional supply of rice to the state.

“Siddaramaiah and the Congress party have tried to call PM Modi “neech”. Since PM Modi comes from a poor background, the Congress party is jealous of the chair of PM Modi. They think this belongs to the Gandhi family,” Joshi said on Thursday.

“The whole country is facing drought situation. We have fewer stocks of rice. That’s why we have banned the export of rice. The price of rice is increasing. Many BJP-governed states are also demanding rice. But we don’t have it right now. The ‘neech’ word used by the Congress is an example that they are ghamandi,” Joshi added.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah, who was speaking at an event in Tumakuru to mark the 10th anniversary of the ‘Ksheera Bhagya’ scheme, appealed to people not to vote for the BJP.

“When I was the CM during my previous tenure, I was giving 7kg rice free but the previous BJP government reduced it to 4kg and 5kg. During the assembly election, I promised that we will give an additional 5kg more,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said that they had also reached an agreement with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure the rice. The FCI had assured that it would provide the rice to the state , he said.

“We trust them [FCI] but the Centre denied us rice. We did not ask for rice for free. We were ready to pay for it. When we asked for rice, they agreed and then backtracked. You have to decide how ‘neech’ they are,” he said, adding that they are “anti-poor” and have “no humanity.”

Joshi on Thursday asked Siddaramaiah that when he announced the Anna Bhagya scheme as one of the election promises then, had he mentioned that the scheme would be applicable only if the Centre provided extra rice. “Due to the drought situation prevailing in the country, extra rice is being denied to every state, export has also been banned and the allegation is baseless,” he added.

The state government is currently providing monetary aid through direct benefit transfer instead of an additional 5kg of rice to beneficiaries after it was unable to source additional rice from any of the central agencies.