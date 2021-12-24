Bengaluru Urban fully vaccinated: Govt

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Thursday said Bengaluru Urban has become the first district in the state to achieve 100% coronavirus vaccination coverage.

This means the entire population of the district, excluding the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area, has now been fully vaccinated with both doses of the Covid-19 shot.

“Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) has become the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% second dose coverage. Congratulations to all the health workers and the district administration for this remarkable feat,” the minister posted his official Twitter handle.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has covered more than 8.3 million of its 9.1 million adult population with the first dose, crossing the 91 per cent mark. Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, and Davanagere, which have covered 98% of the eligible population with the first dose, are the other districts to have inched closer to the 100 per cent coverage mark.

12 new cases of Omicron

Meanwhile, 12 new cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in Karnataka on Thursday, the health minister said, adding that with these fresh infections, a total of 31 such cases have been found in the southern state so far.

“12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31,” the minister tweeted, sharing a list of new patients infected with the strain.

Among the 12 new cases, 10 were reported from Bengaluru, of which seven were foreign returnees. Among those, five passengers arrived from the United Kingdom, while one each landed from Nigeria and Denmark. Of the remaining two, Mangaluru and Mysuru reported one case each, both foreign arrivals (Ghana and Switzerland, respectively).

On Tuesday, considering a rise in Omicron cases, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50% seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

“For new year events, the Karnataka government has made full vaccination mandatory, and permitted celebrations in clubs and restaurants, albeit at only 50 per cent of the total capacity. No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2,” Bommai had said.

Meanwhile, pub and restaurant operators in Bengaluru have urged the state government to reconsider restricting the occupancy, highlighting that the industry has been struggling for the past two years and the decision is going to hit it again.