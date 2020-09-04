e-paper
Home / India News / Bengaluru violence: Committee submits report to CM BS Yediyurappa

Bengaluru violence: Committee submits report to CM BS Yediyurappa

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Bengaluru, Karnataka
The police have arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.(PTI)
         

The Committee, headed by retired Chief Secretary Madan Gopal, submitted a report to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday in connection with Bengaluru violence last month.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged “derogatory” social media post. At least three people lost their lives and nearly 60 police personnel were injured during the incident. The police have arrested around 415 accused in connection with the violence.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru over an alleged “derogatory” social media post by his nephew, the police said.

The accused who were arrested in the case include Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
BJP under attack for defending Kangana’s Mumbai-like-PoK jibe
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
