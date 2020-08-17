e-paper
Bengaluru violence: 'Will recover cost of damages from culprits', tweets CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru violence: ‘Will recover cost of damages from culprits’, tweets CM Yediyurappa

At least three people were killed and 60 police personnel injured after violence broke out in the eastern part of Bengaluru last week over a social media message, which was allegedly posted by a relative of a Congress legislator.

Aug 17, 2020
Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police and residents walk past charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob in Bengaluru last week.
Police and residents walk past charred remains of vehicles vandalised by a mob in Bengaluru last week.(PTI Photo)
         

The Karnataka government has decided to recover the cost of damages to public property during violence in Bengaluru from the protesters.

“Our Govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon’ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon’ble Supreme Court order,” chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced in a series of tweets on Monday.

 

He further said that stringent action has been initiated against the culprits of violence. The state government has booked them under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“A Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the matter and a team of three special prosecutors will be appointed for speedy trial of the cases. SIT will consider invoking Goonda Act if warranted,” Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the state government will hold discussion with representatives of the social media companies to regulate it.

“As far as social media is concerned, we are looking into the present law. We’re going to have a discussion with technical chiefs of all social media companies shortly. We wish to have some regulation which will be applicable to social media,” Bommai said.

At least three people were killed and 60 police personnel injured after violence broke out in the eastern part of Bengaluru last week over a social media message, which was allegedly posted by a relative of a Congress legislator.

The police arrested 340 people for arson, stone-pelting and assault on cops, officials said. Congress’ member of legislative assembly (MLA) Srinivas Murthy’s nephew was also arrested for sharing the “derogatory” post on Facebook.

Murthy’s house was attacked by people for the alleged controversial Facebook post regarding a religious figure by his nephew.

