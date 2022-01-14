Bengaluru waste collectors demand dry medical waste segregation

As Bengaluru is witnessing another wave of Covid-19 at an unprecedented rate, the waste collectors live under constant fear of getting infected as residents in the city dispose of medical wastes without segregating them from regular household waste.

Waste collectors, employed with multiple dry waste management centres of the civic body, claim they find at least 1,000-2,000 used masks every day. Besides demanding better protective gear, these frontline workers in Bengaluru also appealed to residents to segregate waste at home and dispose of medical waste separately.

On Thursday morning, segregation work was in full swing at the waste segregation centre in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. “Our job is to go through the waste and find items that can be recycled.While segregating waste, we come across a lot of used face masks,” said Srinivas, a waste segregator.

Geetha, another segregator at the centre, said that even though they wear gloves and masks, but given the spike in Covid-19 cases across the city, they fear for their health. “We hear a lot of things. The virus in the second wave is spreading faster. We also hear that wearing one mask is not enough,” she said.

Centre supervisor Mansoor said, “Compared to the first wave, the number of discarded masks we have collected has not increased. Maybe people are using more reusable masks now. But people are still not segregating the waste.”

“Ever since the pandemic started, we have been appealing to people to put medical waste in a separate cover,” he said.

Mansoor added that with more people getting treatment at home, the medical waste coming from the house poses a bigger threat to those working at the segregation centres. “It (medical waste) should be wrapped in paper. People should now segregate three kinds of waste: wet waste, dry waste, and sanitary waste; and masks should be thrown in sanitary waste,” Mansoor said.

RWA president in Kammanahalli, Shankar Rao, said, “Apartments and gated communities should put in proper standard operating procedures (SOP) to maintain waste, especially given the rise in cases.”

“We are spreading awareness within our building regarding the waste segregation. We have a process in place which was created after consulting the waste collectors in our area. Such a process will go a long way considering how many masks are discarded every day,” he said.

BBMP on Thursday issued a fresh guideline for the apartments on waste segregation. “The housing societies should follow segregated waste disposal with one fixed place identified and used for dumping waste in separate bins. Common groups (WhatsApp, Telegram etc) of resident welfare associations (RWAs) could be used to encourage for spreading awareness,” read the advisory.

