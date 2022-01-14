Bengaluru: Apartments with over three cases to be declared as containment zones

Administrative body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday announced that an entire apartment complex will be declared a containment zone if more than three Covid-19 cases are detected for at least seven days.

“If more than three cases are reported within the apartment complex, or around 100m-perimeter or the floor above and below or the complete block or in case of smaller apartments, the entire complex will be declared as a containment zone for a minimum of seven days,” read an advisory issued by the BBMP.

According to the advisory, within the apartments, individual houses on a floor will be considered a containment zone if one case is reported from each floor, the complete floor will be considered a containment zone if three cases were reported across the floor and a complete block or a tower will be marked as a containment zone if it has 10 Covid cases, either across floors or in a single floor.

It further added that the entire apartment complex will also be declared a containment zone if 50 cases are reported in apartments with 50 to 100 households or if 100 cases are reported in those with more than 100 houses.

“Testing of all population within the containment zone is advisable, mandatory if symptomatic,” the BBMP said. “Testing of all primary and secondary contacts is advisable and mandatory if symptomatic. All contacts will remain under quarantine till test results are declared. All contacts within the containment zone willl remain quarantined for the period of the notification,” it added.

Meanwhile, BBMP commissioner Gaurav Gupta said, despite the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s new advisory, testing patterns in the city won’t change. ICMR on Monday had stated that the contacts of Covid-19 patients do not need to be tested unless identified as high-risk, based on age or comorbidities.

The government will continue with the current testing patterns, he said. “We will continue to test contacts of Covid-19 patients and other categories we have been testing so far,” he said.

Further, the civic body said that the resident welfare associations or the housing societies should ensure that those advised home quarantine should adhere to it.

The administrative bodies have been asked to ensure all the residents and visitors are fully vaccinated. “Ensure all the residents, house helps and visitors are checked for temperature and masks. Provision for hand sanitisation/hand wash should be there. Common areas such as doors, railings, surfaces, etc. likely to be touched by multiple people, to be cleaned using sodium hypochlorite, bleaching power, or any effective disinfectant to maintain the highest level of sanitation and hygiene,” read the advisory.

Karnataka on Thursday witnessed 25,005 new Covid-19 cases and eight fatalities in 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 31,24,524 and the death toll to 38,397. The positivity rate for the day stood at 12.39%.

Of the new cases reported today, 18,374 were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The total number of active cases across the state is now 1,15,733.

