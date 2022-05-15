‘Best wishes for fruitful tenure’: PM Modi, Amit Shah congratulate new Tripura CM Manik Saha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah congratulated Manik Saha, who took oath on Sunday as the new chief minister of Tripura, a day after the shock resignation of his predecessor Biplab Deb, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) first chief minister in the northeastern state.

“Congratulations to Shri @ManikSaha2 on taking oath as Tripura’s CM. Best wishes to him for a fruitful tenure. I am confident he will add vigour to the development journey of Tripura which began in 2018,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Amit Shah, a former BJP chief, tweeted, “Congratulations to @DrManikSaha2 Ji, on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tripura. I am confident that the state of Tripura under his leadership and the guidance of PM @Narendramodi Ji will continue to scale new heights of new progress. Best wishes for his tenure.”

On Saturday, in a sudden turn of events, Biplab Deb resigned, doing so almost a year before the state is likely to go to polls. Hours later, Saha, the Tripura unit president, who was, last month, elected to the Rajya Sabha, was chosen as the leader of the BJP’s legislative party, which paved the way for him to become Tripura’s 11th chief minister.

Last year too, the saffron party changed its chief ministers in Uttarakhand, Karnataka and Gujarat, respectively. In the hill state, Trivendra Singh Rawat made way for Tirath Singh Rawat who, in turn, was replaced by the incumbent, Pushkar Singh Dhami. In the southern state, Basavaraj Bommai succeeded party strongman BS Yediyurappa, while in the native state of both PM Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Bhupendra Patel took over from Vijay Rupani.

Earlier this year, the BJP retained power in Uttarakhand though Dhami lost from his own seat. Gujarat will vote later this year while Karnataka is due for polls in mid-2023.

In February 2018, the BJP ended the Left’s near 20-year-rule in Tripura.

