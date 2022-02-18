Better if Shah Rukh Khan is asked to apologise: Court on 2017's Raees promotion stampede

The Gujarat high court on Thursday observed that it would be better if Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is asked to apologise rather than asking him to face the trial in the matter of a stampede that happened at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of his film Raees in 2017. A criminal case was registered against the actor after a person died and several got injured in the stampede which took place when Shah Rukh Khan was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi for the promotion.

As reported by Livelaw, Shah Rukh Khan's counsel argues that the actor did not enter the platform of the railway station and only waved his hand, threw t-shirts, which are not offences. It was also argued that the person who died was a heart patient and passed away due to some other reasons.

"I will ask him (Shah Rukh Khan) to send an apology letter to you. Put an end to this matter," the bench of Justice Nikhil S. Kariel observed and adjourned the matter for further hearing on February 24.

After the stampede of 2017, Congress leader Jitendra Solanki had filed a complaint against the actor. The court took cognisance of the case and issued him summon. Shah Rukh Khan had approached the high court for quashing the FIR and in a 2017 order of the high court, the trial against Shah Rukh Khan was stayed. Now, the matter again came up for hearing.

Shah Rukh Khan's train journey was an announced promotion for his film and hours before his train reached Vadodara, fans reached the station in hordes to catch a glimpse of SRK.

