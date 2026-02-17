Bhagwant Mann in, out, back in hospital: Why CM's ill-health has become a political peg in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, 52, was readmitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday night, just hours after leaving it to attend a rally in Moga district, in a sequence of events that's handed the state's opposition parties a new chance to raise questions over his conduct, including his years-old vow that he quit his known drinking habit. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was re-admitted to Fortis Hospital after rally in Moga this week. (Raminder Pal Singh/ANI File Photo)

The latest drama unfolded over 48 hours. On Sunday, Mann was attending Mahashivratri celebrations at the Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple on his home turf of Dhuri in Sangrur district, alongside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, when he felt unwell. His blood pressure shot up, said reports. He was flown to Chandigarh and rushed to the hospital in Mohali.

Fortis Hospital said he visited the hospital for a “routine medical evaluation”. The February 15 bulletin said: “He is currently experiencing exhaustion and has been admitted for observation and supportive care.”

Out, then straight to a rally On Monday morning, February 16, Mann was discharged — at least for then.

He posted on social media: "A massive rally is being held today by the Aam Aadmi Party at Killi Chahlan village near Moga... See you there, friends," in Punjabi. He proceeded directly to Moga to address a mega event under the government's anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ (War Against Drugs).

“We are breaking the drug supply chain, rehabilitating addicts and taking strict action against drug suppliers,” the ex-comedian said in a sharp speech, attacking previous governments.

The rally — a government event but also a show of strength with hardly a year left for the state elections — was addressed by Kejriwal, AAP's Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, and ministers.

The state's police chief, DGP Gaurav Yadav, said Punjab achieved over 90 per cent conviction rate under the anti-narcotics law, the highest in the country. His and the chief secretary's being part of the rally led to a controversy on the side. The Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged government officers were essentially participating in political function.

Mann back in hospital: Pattern raises questions That controversy aside, Bhagwant Mann was again admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali around 8 pm Monday, this time complaining of breathlessness, after returning from Moga.

As of Tuesday morning, Mann remained under observation under a multidisciplinary medical team, with his condition described as stable, news agency PTI reported.

Mann has denied the back-to-alcohol allegations. His party says the CM's health issues stem from exhaustion due to a heavy schedule. There is no independent verification of any diagnosis beyond the official hospital bulletins.

As to why it's become a political issue, that has much to do with the past as well. In September last year, he was admitted to Fortis Mohali with high fever, exhaustion, low heart rate and digestive issues, reportedly triggered by exposure to contaminated water during flood-relief tours in Punjab. A year before that, he was at Fortis due to irregular blood pressure. He was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital, too, in the first year of his tenure.

A vow, and Opposition's many digs As an MP from Sangrur between 2014 and 2019, the star comedian-turned-politician earned derisive nicknames after allegations from across party lines that he attended Parliament and public events in a drunken state.

In January 2019, he came clean. At a party rally in Barnala, Mann stood before the crowd and announced his New Year's resolution: sobriety.

He pledged — “in my mother's name and before the people of Punjab” — that he would “never touch alcohol again”. AAP supremo Kejriwal hailed the vow as “a sacrifice for Punjab”.

The promise, however, did not silence rivals. In 2022, during the election campaign, then Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi alleged: “In 2019, Mann publicly took an oath in his mother's name to give up drinking. But he shamelessly broke the vow. How can a drunkard run the affairs of the state?”

Mann denied the allegations, again. He won the state election with a historic mandate for the AAP, and became the chief minister.

The digs continued unabated. Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal used a debate in the Lok Sabha on drug abuse to allege that Mann was "drinking and driving" Punjab.

Opposition strikes again The hospitalisations gave more teeth to the attacks. In September 2024, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia — who has served jailtime over accusations of disproportionate assets, and has alleged political vendetta by Mann — claimed in a video on X that Mann was "suffering from liver cirrhosis" caused by "excess consumption of alcohol". He gave no evidence. AAP dismissed the claims as politically motivated.

Majithia, who recently got bail after seven months in custody, has been among the most vociferous critics of Mann's health disclosures or the lack thereof.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who spent time in the AAP with Mann, also raised questions in repeated posts on X.

‘He is not just Bhagwant Mann, he is CM’ But Dr Piara Lal Garg, a physician and political activist, called for a measured, mature response from all sides.

He noted that a public official's health is not a private matter beyond a point. “Indeed, he is not longer just Bhagwant Mann; he is the chief minister. So, there needs to be a clear statement with some level of disclosure on his health,” Dr Garg said, speaking to HT on Tuesday.

“That does not mean there can be insensitive statements. Even our culture does not allow us to hit someone when down, especially in terms of health. Political discourse does not have to be crude,” he added.

Dr Garg theorised, “as a doctor”, that Mann may be suffering issues related to past habits even if he has indeed quit alcohol.

He noted that Mann's current bout of ill health comes at a juncture when AAP is pitching an anti-addiction drive as its poll plank.

History professor and political analyst Harjeshwar Pal Singh told HT, “Pro-active disclosure is also necessary because Bhagwant Mann was elected on a plank of responsibility, accountability and good governance.”

He added, “This will also prevent speculation and rumour-mongering by opposition and public, which can have a negative effect on governance and Mann's own confidence.”

AAP's internal wrangling “I think Mann is psychologically under pressure," Dr Garg said.

“The Delhi-based leadership of AAP is running Punjab; and Mann's physical health may not be the only thing bothering him. A combination of psychological and physical ill-health can be dangerous. We should wish him well," he added.

There are reports in Punjab-based media that Kejriwal-led AAP is considering appointing two deputy CMs to balance power and caste or community equations. Names of leaders from the Dalit community, such as minister Harpal Singh Cheema; and mercantile caste Hindu MLAs, such as state AAP chief Aman Arora, are doing the rounds.

On how Mann can withstand the liquor-linked digs, Harjeshwar Pal Singh wrote: “Notwithstanding his problem with the bottle that political detractors make so much of, Bhagwant Mann's image with the public has largely remained positive. However, people are only forgiving as long as the government is delivering; otherwise, what is considered 'private' quickly becomes a public matter.”