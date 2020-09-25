Bhartiya Kisan Union members block roads near Delhi-Noida border in protest against farm bills; police deployed

india

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 13:08 IST

Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked roads near the Delhi-Noida border on Friday in protest against the contentious farm bills, passed by Parliament during the monsoon session.

In a precautionary measure, police are deployed around the border. Traffic was also diverted to prevent any inconvenience to people, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Noida.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have announced a nationwide bandh on Friday in protest against the farm bills --the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Over two dozens farmers’ organizations from all across the country have joined hands for the nationwide shutdown. Farmers’ bodies from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also called for a strike.

As many as 18 political parties have extended their support to the protests.

The legislations were passed amid staunch criticism from various farmers’ bodies and Opposition parties. The agitating farmers fear that these reforms will lead to the end of the “Mandi system” and are only in the “interest of big corporates”.

However, the government has assured that these bills are in favour of farmers and that systems of the minimum selling price (MSP) and government procurement will continue unhindered.