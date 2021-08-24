Bhima Koregaon accused wanted to set up people’s govt: NIA

21 people accused of fomenting violence in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon village in 2018 aimed to establish a “people’s government” by overthrowing the government established by law, the National Investigation Agency told a special court.

The federal agency, which took over the high-profile probe in January 2020 , filed its first chargesheet in the case on October 2020. On August 18, it submitted draft charges to the special NIA court on August 18, mentioning 17 charges against 15 arrested and six wanted people in the case.

The charges were under stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and the Indian Penal Code, including sedition. HT has seen a copy of the document.

NIA told the court that the 15 arrested and six wanted people were active members of Communist Party of India (Maoist), which is banned under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and it’s frontal organisations.

“(They were involved in) organising, collecting and participating in providing funds through the banned terrorist organisation in order to cover the expenses of rebellious activities, and coordinated the Bhima Koregaon programme (held in Pune) with underground Naxalites and exploited the communal sentiments of Dalit and other minority forces and individuals across the state and provoked them in the name of caste in order to create instability and chaos in Maharashtra,” the NIA said in the document.

“....whose main object is to establish janta sarkar or a people’s government via revolution supported by a commitment to protracted armed struggle to undermine and to seize power from the State.”

The NIA also sought to charge the accused of hatching a conspiracy to create violence and disaffection towards the government but didn’t mention an alleged plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- a key part of the 2018 chargesheet by Pune Police, which investigated the case between 2018 and January 2020.

Violence broke out during the bicentennial celebration of a British-era war in Bhima Koregaon on January 1, 2018 -- at a time hundreds of thousands of Dalit people were attending the event.

Police alleged that radical left activists hatched a conspiracy at an event organised in Pune the day before, December 31, 2017, called Elgar Parishad. The activists have denied the charges and accused the police of planting evidence.

Currently, 14 people -- Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap - are behind bars in the case.

In court, the NIA further alleged that the accused people also conspired “to organise funding of Rs. 8 crore for annual supply of M-4 rifles and 4,00,000 rounds and other arms and ammunition through designated supplier from Nepal and Manipur and conspired to overawe the government of India and the state government by means of criminal force, show of criminal force.”

