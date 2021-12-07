Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear NIA plea against Sudha Bharadwaj’s bail today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenging the default bail granted by the Bombay high court to activist Sudha Bharadwaj, an accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The NIA moved the top court soon after the HC allowed default bail to Bharadwaj on December 1 and asked the activist to approach a special NIA court on December 8 for bail conditions to be set.

On Monday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, requesting an urgent listing. He informed the court that the matter required to be heard before Wednesday, when the bail order will take effect.

“The matter pertains to grant of default bail and this order will be in effect from December 8, so this case needs to be heard,” Mehta said.

The CJI asked Mehta to share the case papers and said he will consider listing the case. Later in the day, the matter was listed for Tuesday before a three-judge bench headed by justice UU Lalit and also comprising justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela Trivedi.

Several activists, lawyers and authors are facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for participating in an alleged Maoist conspiracy to trigger violence on January 1, 2018, in the Bhima Koregaon village of Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The activists are accused of delivering inflammatory speeches during an event called Elgar Parishad organised in Pune on December 31, 2017. The activists have denied all charges and accused the prosecution of planting evidence.

Bharadwaj, who is currently lodged at Byculla women’s prison, argued that sessions judge K D Vadane, who granted Pune Police a 90-day extension on November 26, 2018, to file the charge sheet, did not have jurisdiction to do so as only a special NIA court could hear UAPA cases.

On December 1, a division bench of justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar granted default bail to Bharadwaj but rejected the applications of eight co-accused facing terrorism and conspiracy charges for allegedly fomenting violence in Bhima Koregaon in 2018.

This was the first time that a person accused in the high-profile case was granted default bail, which can be given if a person is jailed for more than 90 days without a charge sheet. One of the other accused, poet Varavara Rao, is out on medical bail, and a second accused, Jesuit priest Stan Swamy, died in July.