Bhiwani landslide: Rescue operations continue, one feared trapped

A day after four people were killed, and two others were injured after a landslide near the Dadam mining site in Bhiwani district, officials Sunday said at least one person is still trapped under the debris, and efforts are on to unearth the body.

“As per rescue officials, the person still trapped under the debris used to drive a machine at the mining site,” said Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat, adding that one of the two persons injured in the landslide had been discharged.

Meanwhile, Tosham sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manish Phogat did not rule out the possibility of more people being trapped as their records may not have been maintained in the daily register. “The entire area near the site has been cordoned off,” the SDM said.

Hurdles in rescue ops

National Disaster Response Force deputy director BR Meena said the teams faced a tough time carrying out the rescue operations on Saturday night and Sunday morning due to the fog.

“We also faced difficulty removing a big boulder. So far, we have pulled out two excavators and four dumpers from the rubble. However, another dumper is still trapped in the debris.The rescue operation will continue till Monday. We have called in mining experts, and explosions are being carried out in small areas to avert another landslide,” Meena said.

Team formed to probe matter

The SP said, “The deputy commissioner has constituted a team to check if any norms were violated while mining. So far, there is no evidence that illegal mining was carried out at the Dadam mining site.”

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the mining contract had been given to Yamunanagar-based Govardhan Mines.

On the second day of the rescue operation, teams of the NDRF from Ghaziabad, and State Disaster Response Force team from Madhuban, and an army unit of Hisar joined the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary Dharambir Singh alleged that illegal mining was being carried out at the Dadam mining site. “The contractors never allowed anyone to enter the site. They have been extracting the stone being used in building material by violating all norms,” he said.