New Delhi, A fact-finding committee of the National Commission for Women has claimed that coercion for religious conversion and the possible involvement of an organised criminal network were in play in the Bhopal college sexual assault and blackmail case. Bhopal sexual assault case: Religious conversion, organised crime network in play, says NCW

The case involved a group of college students who allegedly drugged and raped several female students, filmed the assaults and used the videos to blackmail the victims into introducing more girls to them threatening public exposure.

The NCW inquiry committee, led by retired IPS officer Nirmal Kaur and comprising advocate Nirmala Nayak and Under Secretary Ashutosh Pandey, visited Bhopal from May 3 to 5.

During the visit, they met survivors, their families, police officials and representatives of educational institutions.

The committee also inspected the sites where the victims were allegedly drugged and subjected to sexual violence.

According to the committee's findings, the accused lured the girls with expensive gifts and vehicles, drugged them and took objectionable photos to blackmail them.

In some cases, they reportedly pressured the girls to convert their religion.

Despite suffering severe emotional trauma and social pressure, the survivors showed remarkable courage by lodging FIRs, the panel noted.

It also highlighted that although the accused belonged to modest economic backgrounds, their extravagant lifestyle pointed to potential links with drug trafficking and organised crime.

The Commission recommended that these angles be investigated thoroughly and statewide inquiries be conducted to identify whether external funding or ideological influence was involved.

In its recommendations, the NCW called upon the media to portray the survivors as "Real Bravehearts" and report sensitively, without compromising their identity or dignity.

The Commission also flagged lapses in institutional accountability and recommended that all colleges submit mandatory compliance reports under the PoSH Act or The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013.

It urged institutions to train their Internal Complaints Committees, display helpline numbers prominently and maintain attendance and dropout records, especially in colleges receiving government scholarships.

The NCW further advised a probe into possible misuse of government schemes, land and education funds by certain private institutions operating for profit.

The Commission has submitted its full report to the governor and chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and urged the state government to take prompt and determined action to ensure justice for the survivors.

