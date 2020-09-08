Bhubaneswar’s fight against Covid hampered by lack of ICU beds

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:36 IST

As Bhubaneswar turns into a Covid hotspot with over 5,000 active cases, its fight against the pandemic seems to have become difficult due to lack of ICU beds.

As per the government data, of the 268 ICU beds available in Bhubaneswar, almost all the beds have been occupied though about 40 per cent of its ventilator beds are still empty. But with close to 400 cases being added to Bhubaneswar every day, there is a growing concern that the situation may spiral out of control.

Khurda, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, is among 14 districts in the country with 5,000 plus active cases. So far 50 persons have died in Bhubaneswar, around 10 per cent of the total deaths in Odisha.

Prem Chandra Chaudhury, commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, however said the situation is under control as around 80 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic. Of the 5,053 active cases till September 8, around 40 per cent are in home isolation while the rest are in Covid care centres and hospitals. Of the 4,300 normal beds available in Bhubaneswar, 80 per cent were occupied though the number of patients from Bhubaneswar in these hospitals was just about 20 per cent.

“ICU beds are a matter of concern for us and we are adding more beds. As per ICMR projection, we expect the cases to decline by September 15. But people from other districts too are getting admitted in Bhubaneswar hospitals,” said Chaudhury. “We are increasing 60 more ICU beds and those would start functioning by September 10.” But what is concerning the officials is the rising positivity rate. Though the cumulative positivity rate in Bhubaneswar is 7.56, on Tuesday it went past 10.

In neighbouring Cuttack city too, the situation is no better as almost all the ICU beds have been filled up. With 1,907 active cases as on date, almost all the 34 ICU beds in two Covid hospitals have been filled up, though 6 per cent of patients currently require hospitalisation and 2 per cent require ICU care. Cuttack Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ananya Das said 25 ICU beds in a new Covid hospital have started functioning from Tuesday, while another 50 ICU beds will start operating in another hospital from Thursday evening.

“Right now we are able to absorb new patients as some patients don’t require ICU after some days of hospitalisation. Our number of cases seem to be flattening as per epidemiologists. But we are still searching for more hospitals,” said Das.

Though the government has been trying to create new Covid infrastructure by adding more beds, it is not able to find trained doctors as well as the paramedics needed to man the ICU beds. “For intubation of critical patients, some amount of experience is necessary. Though the state has managed to train doctors and paramedics, it is not possible in such a short time. So even if ICU beds are available in districts, they are of little use unless there are trained doctors,” said Narayan Rout, president of Odisha Medical Service Association, an organisation of government doctors in the state.

In a state where the doctor patient ratio is a staggering 1: 2597 against a national average of 1: 1,457, the lack of adequate number of doctors as well as paramedics have hit hard its ability to fight the pandemic. A doctor working in Bargarh district - now becoming a new Covid hotspot - growing infection among the healthcare staff was also putting more pressure. Three days ago, the Bargarh CHC was shut down after a staff of the health facility tested positive for Covid-19.

“During Covid fight, at least eight doctors have succumbed to the virus while dozens of other healthcare staff and nurses have died. No one knows how many have actually died. The Centre had announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of doctors who died during Covid. But Odisha is yet to extend that to the doctors here,” said a senior doctor.