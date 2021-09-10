Bhujbal, his son among eight discharged in corruption case

Mumbai: A special court on Thursday discharged Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, his son Pankaj, nephew Sameer and five others in the Maharashtra Sadan scam, being probed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Besides 73-year-old Bhujbal, his son and nephew, special ACB Judge HS Satbhai also discharged then state Public Works Department (PWD) secretary Deodatta Marathe, and four employees of the NCP leader’s Mumbai Educational Trust (MET), Tanveer Shaikh, Iram Shaikh, Sanjay Joshi and Geeta Joshi in the 2015 case.

They had sought discharge in the case under Section 227 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), related to alleged corruption in the construction of a new Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and involvement of a private firm, K S Chamankar Enterprises, claiming there was no evidence to prosecute them and the court allowed their applications.

The Bhujbhals were represented by counsels Prasad Dhakephalkar, Sajal Yadav and Sudarshan Khawase. They submitted that all the allegations against them were false and were based on wrong calculations, assumptions and presumptions.

Despite a voluminous charge sheet, running into thousands of pages and filed in 2016, the agency was unable to show sufficient evidence to proceed with trial, they argued.

“He (Chhagan Bhujbal) had no role in selection of the developer. Neither he had any role in selecting the quantum of benefits to be conferred on the developer,” the lawyers argued.

There is no material on record in any form to suggest that the NCP leader got illegal gratification, they added.

In its reply filed through special public prosecutor Ajar Misar, the ACB had earlier opposed the discharge pleas, saying the senior NCP leader and his family members had received kickbacks from the construction firm, K S Chamankar Enterprises.

After hearing both sides, special judge HS Sathbai allowed the discharge pleas of the accused.

Talking to reporters after the court order, Bhujbal, the current food and civil supplies minister in Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, said he has no complaint or hate against anyone and has full faith in the legal system. He further said he was aware that a few people would try to create trouble for him, adding that he was not worried.

“The copy of the verdict is yet to come but I am exonerated from all the charges. It clearly means the accusations were baseless… We had to face a media trial, spent more than two years in jail, but finally Pankaj, Sameer and I have been exonerated by the court. I humbly accept the verdict and the success. We don’t have any anger or complaints against anyone. One has to face what is written in fate. We are very happy today,” Bhujbal reacted after the verdict.

The case pertains to a 2005-2006 deal that the NCP leader allegedly gave to the firm, when he was the PWD minister.

According to the ACB, the contractors had “earned 80% profit” in the construction of Maharashtra Sadan (the state guest house) in Delhi, while as per the government circular, such contractors were entitled to “only 20% gain”.

The anti-graft agency has alleged the books of accounts had been “fudged” to show that the profit earned was only 1%.

The probe agency has claimed that for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan, K S Chamankar Enterprises had transferred money to Niche Infrastructure and other companies in which the minister`s son Pankaj and nephew Sameer Bhujbal were directors.

The ACB registered a case in 2015 after the Bombay high court observed there was prima facie evidence. The ACB filed a charge sheet in the matter in 2016 against Bhujbal and others. The anti-graft agency arrested Bhujbal in March, 2016, but he got bail in June. Meanwhile, Bhujbal was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case related to money laundering in March, 2016. He got bail in the case in 2018.

“The case filed by ED is based on the Maharashtra Sadan case, as some people had determined to create trouble against me. But I was hopeful that justice will be served one day,” Bhujbal said on Thursday.

“I am a vocal person who prefers to reply to the people. Some may have thought to silence me… Why were eight cases filed against me, only to create trouble or out of hatred? However, as you know, such attempts are being made to silence everyone these days,” he added.

Soon after the court’s decision, Bhujbal went to meet NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, who was in a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official bungalow Varsha in Malabar Hill. The NCP minister said that his party, especially Pawar, stood by him during the “testing times” and because of the NCP chief, he again got a chance to become a minister.

When asked about Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Anjali Damania declaring to challenge the verdict before the Bombay high court, Bhujbal said the legal system of the country provides the facility and people are free to challenge the court’s decision. He also refuted the charges that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government helped in getting him exonerated in the case. “Our legal system has the facility to approach higher courts against a verdict. Those who want to appeal are free to do so but every aspect is verified only in the sessions court, which has been followed in this case too,” he said.