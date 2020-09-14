Bhushan files review plea in contempt case

india

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:32 IST

Advocate Prashant Bhushan filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on Monday, challenging his conviction by the apex court in a criminal contempt of court case, hours after he deposited the fine of Re 1 imposed on him by the top court as punishment.

Bhushan maintained that depositing the fine did not signify that he was in agreement with the top court’s verdict.

“I am going to the Supreme Court registry to deposit Re 1 fine imposed on me in relation to the contempt of court case. That I am depositing the fine does not mean I am accepting the judgment. I will be filing a review petition against the judgment today,” Bhushan told journalists outside the Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Later in the day, he filed the review petition. The apex court, on August 14, held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for two tweets, one criticizing the Supreme Court and the other targeting Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

The court then held a separate hearing on the punishment to be handed down to the activist lawyer. During the hearing on sentencing, Bhushan was offered opportunities by the court to apologise, but he stood his ground.

A three-judge bench headed by justice Arun Mishra pronounced its sentence on August 3,1 imposing a token fine of Re 1 on Bhushan. He was asked to deposit the fine with the registry of the court by September 15, failing which he would undergo three months’ imprisonment and be debarred from practising before the Supreme Court for three years.

In his review petition, Bhushan challenged the August 14 judgment, contending that the judgment suffered from various errors and also rendered any criticism of the Supreme Court an offence of criminal contempt.

The review petition said that a detailed reply was filed by Bhushan in defence of his tweets, but the court did not take into account the contents of his reply while convicting him. He also questioned the manner in which the court initiated the case and heard him, which he contended was in violation of the principles of natural justice because he was not afforded a proper opportunity to present his case.

Bhushan highlighted the fact that court took note of his tweets after an advocate, Mehek Maheshwari, filed a petition before the Supreme Court on July 9, seeking the initiation of contempt of court proceedings against him for the tweets.

“A copy of the petition of Mr. Maheswari that was the basis for initiating the suo motu {on its own motion} proceedings was not supplied to the review petitioner (Bhushan). It is respectfully submitted that this violation is fundamental and goes to the very root of the matter, as the review petitioner could not address before the court whether the basis on which the court formed its view was substantial or not,” the review petition said.

Importantly, Bhushan submitted that the case should not have been heard by justice Arun Mishra given that the same judge had on previous occasions orally accused Bhushan of committing contempt of court when he had merely mentioned that it may be inappropriate for judges to hear cases in which conflict of interest was involved.

Bhushan has already filed a petition before the Supreme Court on September 12 praying that an additional legal remedy should be provided in those cases where persons are convicted by the Supreme Court in original criminal contempt cases.

Original criminal contempt cases are those which are heard directly by the Supreme Court in the first instance. In such cases, if a person is convicted, he or she is left with no further remedy as the Supreme Court is the highest court in the country.

Bhushan argued that in such a case, the convict should be afforded the right to an intra-court appeal, i.e. a larger bench of the Supreme Court different from the bench which convicted a person, should hear an appeal against the conviction.

There is a chance of “arbitrary, vengeful, and high-handed decisions” in such contempt cases where the apex court is not only the aggrieved party, but also the “prosecutor, the witness, and the judge,” raising the fear of bias, Bhushan’s September 12 plea said.

Bhushan also told the media on Monday that he received Re 1 from various people across the country expressing their solidarity with him; this, he said, was part of larger campaign called “Rupee one, Everyone”. He said that the money so collected would be used to set up a fund called “Truth Fund” which will be used to fight legal cases for the benefit of people who have been arrested for speaking out against the government.

“Yesterday, Umar Khalid was arrested only for the reason that he is in support of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The government in India today is cracking down on dissenters to silence them. The Truth Fund will be utilised to defend such persons,” Bhushan said.

Activist Khalid was arrested under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for the role he allegedly played in a conspiracy behind the February riots in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, retired Supreme Court judge Madan Lokur spoke out in support of Bhushan and also decried the arbitrary use of sedition laws by the government machinery.

Lokur was speaking at a video conference organized by the non-government organization, Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, and the social and political organisation, Swaraj Abhiyan, in support of Bhushan. Lokur said many citizens who expressed their opinions are slapped with sedition cases while those who call for violence don’t face any state reprimand.

“State is using sedition as an iron hand to curb free speech, which I think is an overreaction to people expressing their views. On the other hand, those who call for violence and breaking up things, nothing happens to them,” Lokur said.

He also highlighted an episode from Uttar Pradesh in which a person whose speech called for unity of citizens was detained by the government on grounds that the speech threatened the integrity of the country.

His reference was the detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan, who was imprisoned under the National Security Act because of a speech delivered by him in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on December 12, 2019 relating to the CAA..

The Allahabad high court quashed Khan’s detention on September 1, observing that his speech did not promote hatred or violence; rather, it deprecated violence and called for national integrity and unity.

“He was kept under detention for six to seven months because his speech was misinterpreted. Thus, free speech is curbed is by misreading the statements of citizens,” Lokur said.