Biden finally mentions Tesla in EV discussion but Musk is still angry. Know why

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AFP)
Updated on Feb 09, 2022 11:04 AM IST
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday finally mentioned Tesla when talking about electric vehicles, however, the company's chief executive officer Elon Musk is still angry.

On Tuesday, Biden claimed China is ahead of the US in manufacturing electric vehicles. “China has been leading the electric vehicle race, but that’s about to change. We’re building a convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging network,” Biden said in a tweet.

Irked by the Twitter post, Musk responded with a link to an article about the world’s top electric car companies. He also wrote a caption that simply read "Tesla".

The fresh spat comes after Biden finally mentioned Musk's Tesla by name for the first time during a discussion on America's EV manufacturing companies.

In the past, Biden has hailed progress Ford and GM have made toward fielding an electric fleet. However, at every opportunity, the President was missing Tesla, prompting Musk to criticise Biden on social media several times.

On January 28, Musk who is also the CEO of SpaceX, which has government contracts with Nasa and the US military, called Biden

"a damp sock puppet in human form" after he met executives from General Motors and Ford to discuss his administration's $1.75 trillion 'Build Back Better' legislation.

