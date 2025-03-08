‘Bigger than any person’: CT Ravi takes veiled dig at Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC CT Ravi, on Saturday, took a veiled dig at Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, saying that the party was “bigger” than any single person. BJP leader CT Ravi addresses a press conference on his arrest, in Bengaluru. (PTI FILE)

"The party is bigger than an individual. The nation is bigger than the party," ANI quoted Ravi as saying.

His remarks followed a meeting held by Vijayendra's supporters in Chikkamagaluru, which stirred internal party dynamics.

Ravi visited Belagavi for the first time since his release in December last year in connection with the 'derogatory' remarks case. He came to seek the blessings of Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar.

While expressing gratitude to the legal community in Belagavi, Ravi acknowledged the support extended by local lawyers. He also appreciated the solidarity shown by thousands of party workers during his visit.

“I have come to seek the blessings of Goddess Yellamma and Lord Kapileshwar. I am here to thank the Belagavi lawyers for their support. Thousands of party workers also extended their support during my visit,” the BJP leader said.

A case was filed against BJP leader CT Ravi for allegedly using “obscene language” against Karnataka minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. He was released during the winter session in December 2024.

Earlier in December, Congress workers protested outside the Karnataka Legislative Council against Ravi for his alleged remarks against minister Hebbalkar on December 19.

Following Hebbalkar's complaint, a case was registered against Ravi at the Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi. She accused him of using derogatory language against her in the Legislative Council.

Congress leaders raised the issue with chairman Basavaraj Horatti, demanding a criminal case and Ravi’s arrest.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah called Ravi's use of obscene language a “criminal offense and sexual assault,” adding that the police would act according to the law.

With ANI inputs